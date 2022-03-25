'You'll all say RSS in coming days', Speaker fumes at Opposition in Karnataka Assembly

A verbal argument ensued in the Karnataka Assembly on Thursday over Congress leader Siddaramaiah's remark on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh during a discussion on the law and order in the state, following which the Speaker said that everyone (Opposition) will say RSS in the coming days.

"It's our RSS, my RSS, you'll all say RSS in coming days," Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said in the House.

BJP leader and Minister KS Eshwarappa hit out at the Congress during the discussion and said that "all Muslims and Christians will also say RSS in the future."

Congress leader KJ George questioned the Speaker for his remark and said, "Who are you to say Christians and Muslims will say RSS?"

Slamming the BJP for the remark, leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah slammed the BJP and said that he would "never ever be part of RSS and say its name."

Congress leader Priyank Kharge launched a scathing attack on RSS and alleged that the latter has "burnt the constitution" in Ram Leela Maidan in the past.

The speaker lashed out at his for his statement and asked him "not to speak history".

Earlier in February this year, the Speaker had lost his cool for anti-RSS slogans by the Congress in the Assembly.

Kageri while rebuking Congress had said, "Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is a nationalist organisation involved in organizing Hindu society to make country strong; should join hands with RSS in its efforts. You're shouting anti-RSS slogans in Assembly that has no relevance to your political discourse. Won't allow using Assembly to shout such slogans."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor