"Your work speaks for you but...": Arvind Kejrwal hits out at Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan) [India], June 18 : Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday hit out at his counterpart Ashok Gehlot, accusing him of "sabotaging" his rally and termed it as an act of "Cowardice"

"When I came here, I saw 15-20 people removing and throwing chairs here. It is an act of Cowardice," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal was addressing a public rally in Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan. He was accompanied by the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

AAP is holding public meetings in Rajasthan as Assembly Elections will be held later this year.

While lashing out at CM Gehlot, Aam Admi Party National Convenor said, "Your work speaks for you. You (CM Gehlot) did not work for 5 years and this is the reason you are trying to ruin Aam Aadmi Party rallies".

Kejriwal claimed that no work has been done in the last 4-5 years by the Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan.

"When we were coming here, we saw Gehlot Saheb has put up his posters all over Ganganagar and around this stadium. I want to tell him that if he had worked for the last 5 years, he would not have to do this," Kejriwal said.

"If you (Gehlot) would have been loved by the people of Rajasthan, you would have been at peace. You (CM Gehlot) would not have sabotaged my rallies," Kejriwal said while taking a dig at CM Gehlot.

