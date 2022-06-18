Youth Congress march turns violent in Kerala, several injured

Thiruvananthapuram, June 18 The Kerala state capital turned into a war zone on Saturday with police and Youth Congress workers fighting it out in the streets. While youth Congress alleged that police lathi-charged on a peaceful protest march, police said that Youth Congress workers had created provocation by throwing stones.

Youth Congress state president and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), Shafi Parambil told media persons that police resorted to violence and that the youth Congress workers were lathi-charged and tear gas was fired at them. About 20 shells were fired and this was unprecedented in the state.

Former MLA and Youth Congress state Vice President, K.S. Sabarinathan while speaking to media persons said that the Youth Congress workers were conducting a peaceful march, and Kerala police was taking action against the march in a violent manner. He said that Kerala Police was acting with a vengeance against them.

The Youth Congress alleged that several of their workers were injured and moved to Medical College hospital and other hospitals, adding that the Kerala police unleashed a reign of terror on them.

