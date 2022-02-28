Zelenksy says next 24 hours crucial for Ukraine

New Delhi, Feb 28 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson that "the next 24 hours" would be a "crucial period" for Ukraine as its conflict with Russia continues, RT reported.

Downing Street revealed in a statement that Zelensky told the prime minister he "believed the next 24 hours was a crucial period for Ukraine," while Johnson "said he would do all he could to help ensure defensive aid from the UK and allies reached Ukraine."

Johnson also "praised" Zelensky's "leadership" and said "the resistance of the Ukrainian people was heroic," before the two "agreed to continue to stay in close contact", RT reported.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned on Sunday that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine could also turn into a conflict between Russia and NATO if Western countries "don't stand up to Putin now."

On the same day, Truss gave her blessing to Brits to go to Ukraine to fight against Russia – despite being warned that such action would be illegal and dangerous – and said the UK government had "compiled a hit list" of Russian "oligarchs" to sanction.

