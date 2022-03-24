11-year-old girl raped in school bathroom in Pune

A shocking incident has come to light in which a man took an 11-year-old girl to a school bathroom and raped her at a girls' school on Jangli Maharaj Road. The incident took place at a girls' school between 11 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. A 40-year-old woman from Deccan Gymkhana area has lodged a complaint at Shivajinagar Police Station. According to the police, the plaintiff's 11-year-old daughter is studying at a school on Jangli Maharaj Road. She had gone to school on Wednesday morning. At this time, a man came to the school and, pretending to be acquainted with the girl, pushed her and took her to the school bathroom. There she was sexually assaulted by pressing her mouth. After that, he left, threatening her of dire consequence if she tells anyone.

After the incident, the girl told her friend all this. She then informed the teachers at the school. The teachers immediately called the girl's mother and police to the school. After getting information about this incident, senior police officers including Deputy Commissioner of Police Priyanka Naranware visited the school and got information about the incident. Regarding this, senior police inspector of Shivajinagar police station Anita More said that the school has CCTV. We are investigating accordingly. We have checked that this is not the job of a man working in a school. Investigations so far have revealed that the accused is an outsider. Sub-Inspector of Police Manisha Jadhav is investigating further.