12 year old girl raped in a public toilet in Pune



In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old girl has been raped in a public toilet near the station in Pune. A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a public toilet in Pune's Bundgarden police station. The incident took place around 1.30 pm on Friday. A case has been registered at Bundgarden police station. The victim's mother has lodged a complaint in this regard. The incident took place at a public service toilet near Pune station.

According to the police, the victim lives with her family in the Pune station area and works as a cleaner. The accused followed her to the public toilet on Friday afternoon. He then knocked her down and forcibly had sex with her. Then fled. Meanwhile, the victim girl told all this to her mother and then read the case. The victim's mother reached the police station and lodged a complaint. Police have registered a case against an accused named Marwadi in this regard.

According to preliminary information, the accused is well known to the victim's family. He visited the victim and her family every day. So he's been missing since the incident. Police are searching for the accused.