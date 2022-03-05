Action taken against more than 1000 drivers violating traffic rules in Pimpri

Pimpri - Accidents are often seen due to speeding without following the traffic rules. The transport office is taking action against the drivers who are driving recklessly. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Sub Regional Transport Office has imposed fines on 1,239 drivers for violating traffic rules. The action has been taken by the air speed squads of Pimpri-Chinchwad Sub-Regional Transport Office against those who violated the speed limit of speedguns installed in interceptor vehicles on Pune-Nashik and Pune-Mumbai highways.

More than 18 lakh fines have been recovered and action has been taken against 1,239 drivers in the month of February. So far 1,998 four-wheelers have been penalized. About Rs 18 lakh 9000 fine has been recovered from this action. Vehicle owners are required to comply with speed limits. Accident rate is highest due to high speed many times. Atul Aade, an official of the Sub-Regional Transport Office, has appealed to the drivers to abide by the speed limit.

In addition to cracking down on two-wheelers carrying illegal passengers, the transport department has also cracked down on about 20 two-wheelers transporting passengers on two-wheelers illegally. A total fine of Rs 1 lakh 46 thousand 700 has been recovered under the action. The registration certificate of the two-wheeler concerned has also been suspended. He has said that such actions will be taken after this. Accidents and deaths due to speed limit violations are high on highways. Therefore, action is taken from time to time by the team of Regional Transport Office with a view to reduce road safety and accidents.