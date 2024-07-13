Audi Linked to Controversial IAS Officer Pooja Khedkar Missing From Her Bungalow, Was Involved In Multiple Traffic Violations

Controversial probationary IAS officer Pooja Khedkar is currently in the spotlight for her various exploits. She is in trouble for putting an amber lamp on her luxury car. After receiving a notice from the Pune police regarding this matter, the Audi car mysteriously disappeared from Khedkar’s residence in Baner. It is alleged that the Khedkar family moved the car out of the bungalow.

Pooja Khedkar was heading to the collector's office with an amber beacon and a Maharashtra Government sticker on her private Audi, which is against the law. Once this issue came to light, the luxury car was kept under cover at her residence in Baner. It has now emerged that the car was moved from the bungalow on Friday, July 12, after the Pune Police issued a notice.

The luxury Audi used by Pooja Khedkar is owned by ThermoVerita Engineering Pvt Ltd. The original owner of this company had worked as a director along with Pooja's mother, Manorama Khedkar. The police are likely to issue a notice to the original owner of the company.

The Audi car used by Pooja Khedkar has 22 traffic violations registered at the Pimpri Chinchwad Traffic Branch. A fine of ₹27,400 was paid on July 12.

The Pune city traffic branch has served a notice to Pooja Khedkar for using a Maharashtra Government sticker and red beacon on her private car. The notice, served under section 177 of the Motor Vehicle Act, also states that there are pending charges on the Audi car with the number MH 12 AR 7000 for violating traffic rules. The police have summoned Khedkar to bring the vehicle to Chaturshringi Police Station.