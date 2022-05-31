Bail granted to Tukaram Supe, mastermind of paper leak case in 2021

Pune: The court has granted bail to Tukaram Supe, the main facilitator of the exam malpractice. He was the Commissioner of State Examinations and got revealed on his retirement. Pune Cyber ​​Police arrested the Commissioner of State Examinations Tukaram Tupe on December 17, 2021, in the Teacher Eligibility Test Paperfooty case.

Tukaram Supe is accused of colluding with Pritish Deshmukh and passing the Teacher Eligibility Test by taking money from the candidates. After the arrest of Commissioner Tukaram Supe, Tukaram his son-in-law, son, relatives, and friends from Tuparam Supe's house kept Rs. 2 crores 34 lakh and gold jewelry. Court grants bail to Tukaram Supe on a caste bond of Rs 50,000.

Adv Milind Dattatraya Pawar had applied for bail on behalf of Tukaram Supe. Adv. Milind Pawar, while arguing in the court, said that the certificate issued to the students who have passed has a digital signature, hence the indirect certificates of Supe have been distributed. Although Supe was the Commissioner, he was an additional and temporary Commissioner. Supe cannot make any decisions alone. The court granted bail to the accused Tukaram Supe on a caste bond of Rs 50,000. Ad Yogesh Pawar, Ad Vipul Ande, and Ad Suleman Sheikh assisted.