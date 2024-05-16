Bhor: Retired Major Fires Shots at Local Farmers in Over Land Dispute, Sparking Panic in Valvan Valley

Bhor: A retired major opened fire on a local farmer at his farmhouse at Pasure in Bhor taluka's Valvan valley on Wednesday. No one was injured. A case was registered at Bhor police station till late in the night.

According to Bhor police, agricultural land belonging to local farmers in Pasure had been encroached upon, and electric poles had been erected. When the farmers went to enquire, retired Major H.P. Singh tried to threaten the local farmers by firing at them. No one was injured in the shooting. The incident has left farmers in a state of panic. Ashok Genba Birhamane, Prakash Tukaram Shelar, Shankar Dinkar Birhamne, Sonba Kondiba Birhamane, Chandrakant Kurungawade, and Pawar of Karnawadi had gone to seek answers.

Over the land dispute, Colonel Singh fired two shots in the air to scare the farmers concerned. Villagers here said that there was an argument between the colonel and the farmer. The incident has created panic among farmhouses, restaurants, hoteliers, and in the Valwand Valley. People said Major Singh had used a licensed self-defense gun to scare people.