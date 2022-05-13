Breaking! Balasaheb Thackeray's sister dies of old age in Pune

Pune: Sanjeevani Karandikar (84), daughter of great social reformer Prabodhankar Thackeray and niece of late Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray, passed away at old age in Pune on Friday. She was the mother-in-law of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray and the mother of Chitrapat Sena office-bearer Kirti Phatak.

Sanjeevani Karandikar was born in Pune. She had worked as a Machine Section Officer in the Reserve Bank of India for 38 years.