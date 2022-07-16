Chasakman dam is 90 percent full, 4 thousand 295 cusecs in Bhima river

Rajgurunagar: It is raining in the catchment area of Chasakman dam in Pune district. 4 thousand 295 cusecs has been released to Bhima river through dam spillway. The administration has alerted the villages and citizens along the river Bhima.

Among the three dams in Khed namely Kalamodi, Chaskaman, Bhama Askhed, Kalamodi dam was 100 percent full on July 11, while Bhama Askhed dam is 78 percent full. Chasakman Dam was full on August 5 last year. Due to continuous heavy rains in Bhimashankar, Bhorgiri, Karkudi, Mandoshi, Kude areas of Chaskaman Dam catchment area for the last few days, the water storage in Chaskaman Dam has increased rapidly.

517 mm in dam area. Rain has been recorded. If the amount of rainfall remains the same, discharge may be increased. Due to this, the citizens of Bhimandika should be alert and should not enter the river bed. The Chasakman Irrigation Administration has appealed to the farmers to remove the agricultural pumps from the river. The problem of water for agriculture in Khed, Shirur talukas has been solved by filling the dam.