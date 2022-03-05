Chinchwad: Five shops burnt down due to short circuit near Chinchwad railway station

Pimpri: Five shops near Chinchwad railway station caught fire. The shop, which had a shed, was engulfed in flames. Four firefighters put out the blaze. Preliminary information was received that the fire started due to a short circuit.

According to information received from the main fire station in Pimpri, four to five shops of Patrashed near Chinchwad railway station were reported to have caught fire. At 1.45 pm, four bombs arrived at the scene. Two bombs from Vallabhnagar Fire Brigade, one bomb from Nigdi Authority and one bomb from Chikhali reached the spot.

The fire was contained within an hour. No one was killed in the blaze. However, it is being said that 50-60 lakhs have been lost.