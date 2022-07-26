Company girl molested by employer in Pune

Pune: A young woman working in a private company was molested by the owner. This incident took place on Thursday. In this, a case was registered against company owner Babar Jabbar Khan (age 42, resident of Saher Apartment, Thursday Peth) in Khadak police.

According to more information, Khan is an air conditioning repair and maintenance company. That is where the plaintiff works. Khan had been harassing this young woman for the past few months. He molested her, also sent obscene messages on her mobile number, due to Khan's harassment, the girl lodged a complaint with the police. A case under the Child Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) and molestation has been registered in this regard. A police sub-inspector is investigating the case.