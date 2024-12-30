New Year’s Eve in Pune: Controversy Erupts as Pub Sends Condoms and ORS Packets with Party Invites; Here’s What Happened

Pune, Maharashtra (December 30, 2024): A pub in Pune has sparked controversy by sending condoms and ORS packets along with its invitations for New Year's Eve celebrations. The pub, located in the Mundhwa area, allegedly distributed these items with invitations to its regular customers, primarily young people.

The Maharashtra Pradesh Yuvak Congress has filed a formal complaint with Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, demanding strict action against the pub's management. The complaint criticizes the pub's actions as inappropriate and a violation of Pune’s educational and cultural traditions.

"The distribution of condoms with party invitations sends the wrong message to young people and promotes harmful misconceptions and habits," the complaint stated. "Pune, known for its educational and cultural significance, has been tarnished by such publicity stunts. Strict action should be taken against the pub management, and rules should be established to prevent such incidents in the future."

Meanwhile, Pune’s restaurants, bars, and hotels will remain open until 5am this New Year’s Eve to accommodate celebratory crowds. Wine shops in the city will also be permitted to stay open until 1am during the festive period.