"Criminals Will Face Severe Punishment": DCM Devendra Fadnavis on Pune’s Rising Crime Rates

Crime is on the rise, with daytime shootings becoming more frequent, indicating a lack of fear among criminals. Following the Vanraj Andekar murder, Pune has witnessed violent incidents, including a shooting of a businessman and group-related stabbings. In response, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis warned that criminals will not go unpunished, vowing to take immediate action to ensure Pune's safety.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated three Vande Bharat Express trains—Pune-Hubli, Pune-Kolhapur, and Nagpur-Secunderabad—at Pune station, with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar present. Modi described the Vande Bharat Express as an internationally-class train offering excellent facilities that will enhance travel for Maharashtra passengers.

Additionally, a meeting on Dhangar reservation was held, where Chief Minister Eknath Shinde discussed the way forward. Fadnavis, who was unable to attend due to another commitment, noted that the Chief Minister is taking a positive approach on this matter.