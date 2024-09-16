Ganpati Visarjan 2024: Mumbai Traffic Police  Introduces Green Corridor for Emergency Access for Anant Chaturthi



The Ganpati festival, which began on September 7 across Maharashtra, including Mumbai, concludes with Ganpati Visarjan. Given the large-scale immersions in Mumbai and the upcoming Eid-e-Milad on the following day, Mumbai Police is on high alert regarding security arrangements. Since most roads are closed during the Visarjan, the Mumbai Traffic Police has, for the first time, created a "Green Corridor" to handle any medical or other emergencies. This Green Corridor will be operational between Eastern and Western Mumbai.

As per the arrangement, residents of Eastern Mumbai can use the Eastern Express Highway, the Freeway, and then take P. D'Mello Road via Marine Drive to seamlessly reach Bandra using the Coastal Road, without any obstructions. This corridor is specifically designed for those heading to the airport to catch a flight or facing a medical emergency or other urgent situations. Similarly, people from Western Mumbai can use this route to travel to Eastern Mumbai in case of any emergency.

Senior officials from Mumbai Police have informed that Ganpati’s Visarjan will be monitored through over 10,000 CCTV cameras. In addition to the 5,500 CCTV cameras already installed across Mumbai, another 3,500 cameras have been added specifically for the Visarjan. These cameras will help police keep a close watch on sensitive and crowded areas like Girgaon Chowpatty, Juhu Beach, Versova Beach, and Madh Island. Moreover, Mumbai Traffic Police will also be monitoring the entire immersion process through its 1,000 CCTV cameras, which include 56 ARNC (Automatic Recognised Number Camera) units to track vehicles.

Apart from the "third eye" of CCTV cameras, more than 30,000 police personnel will be deployed to ensure security during the Visarjan. This security force includes 9 Additional Commissioner of police , 40 DCPs, 56 ACPs, 4,000 police officers, 20,500 constables, 1,000 home guards, and 10 companies of SRPF (State Reserve Police Force). To prevent incidents of harassment, especially towards women, 500 mobile vans and 400 beat marshals will be patrolling continuously. Additionally, to monitor crowds at Girgaon, Juhu Beach, and other major immersion spots, Mumbai Police will deploy drones.

According to the police, there are over 10,000 public Ganpati idols in Mumbai, and all organizers have been strictly instructed to follow the rules during the immersion. To ensure smooth traffic flow during the Visarjan, 2,500 traffic police personnel have also been deployed throughout the city.

Mumbai Police Joint Commissioner of Law and Order, Satyanarayan Chaudhary, along with Joint Commissioner of Traffic, Anil Kumbhare, provided details regarding the police arrangements for Anant Chaturthi.

