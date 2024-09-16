Ganpati Visarjan 2024: Mumbai Traffic Police Issues Advisory for Anant Chaturdashi; Check Diversions and Restrictions

The Ganpati festival comes to an end. Anant Chaturdashi, also known as Ganpati Visarjan 2024, will be the last day celebrated on Tuesday, September 16. On the last day of Ganeshotsav, lakhs of devotees are expected to flood the city, leading to traffic jams at several places in Maharashtra's capital.

In view of Anant Chaturdashi, Mumbai Traffic Police has issued an advisory to ensure the smooth movement of vehicles and to avoid traffic congestion in the city. According to the notification, vehicles travelling from North Mumbai to South Mumbai should use the Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road during the Ganpati Visarjan. Traffic in the opposite direction should also use this route.

Traffic Restrictions for Central Mumbai

Vehicles Moving From the Eastern Freeway to North Mumbai Should Follow this Route:

Eastern Freeway/Atal Setu-P.D. Mello Marg-Kalpana Junction-Right Turn at Bhatiya Baug Junction- Right Turn at C.S.M.T. Junction- Left Turn at BMC Marg-Metro Junction-Right Turn-Shamal Das Marg-Shamal Das Junction-Left Turn at Princess Street-Coastal Road (Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Road)-For North to South-Mumbai travel via Coastal Road:

Coastal Road (Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Road)-Princess Street-Right Turn at Shamal Das Junction-Shamal Das Marg-Left Turn-Metro Junction-BMC Marg-Right Turn at C.S.M.T. Junction-Left Turn at Bhatiya Baug Junction-Kalpana Junction-P.D. Mello Marg-Eastern Freeway/Atal Setu.

The Coastal Road will remain open for 24 hours until September 18 to facilitate smooth travel between North and South Mumbai. However, police have advised the public to avoid using private vehicles and instead rely on local trains and BEST buses to prevent congestion, as per a Free Press Journal report.

Traffic Arrangements in Eastern Suburbs of Mumbai

Traffic Diversions and Road Closures

Mumbai Police has also issued new guidelines for Railway Overbridges (ROBs), limiting the number of people crossing each ROB to 100 at a time. Processions, dancing, and the use of loudspeakers on ROBs have also been prohibited for people's safety.

While the Coastal Road will be a convenient choice for vehicles travelling from North to South Mumbai, other significant routes such as the Eastern Freeway, P D'Mello Road, CSMT Junction Road, and Princess Street will not be restricted.

Several areas in South Mumbai, including Colaba, Nathalal Parekh Marg, Captain Prakash Pethe Marg, and Rambhau Salgaonkar Marg, will be closed.

Vehicles will be prohibited on Mahapalika Marg outside CSMT railway station and various roads in Kalbadevi, such as JSS Road, Vitthalbhai Patel Road, Baba Saheb Jaykar Road, Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road, Caswasji Patel Tank Road, Sant Sena Marg, Nanubhai Desai Road, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Road.

Areas Expected to Experience Heavy Congestion

The immersion activities are expected to cause heavy congestion in areas leading to Girgaon Chowpatty, including Girgaon, Thakurdwar, VP Road, JSS Road, SVP Road, and Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road in Kalbadevi, along with Cuffe Parade and Badhwar Park in Colaba, Metro Junction near CSMT railway station, and various other junctions in Bhendi Bazaar, Pydhonie, and DB Marg areas.

Heavy traffic and pedestrian congestion are expected in Nagpada at Agripada, Nagpada Junction, Saat Rasta Junction, Khada Parsee Junction, NM Joshi Marg, Chinchpokli Junction, and Mumbai Central Junction. Motorists are advised to use main roads as alternatives to inner streets such as Dr BA Road, Lalbaug Flyover Bridge, Sir JJ Flyover and the Coastal Road.

Traffic Arrangements in South Mumbai

Suburban Traffic Restrictions

Heavy traffic is anticipated in Dadar's Bhoiwada area, such as Hind Mata Junction, Bharat Mata Junction, Parel TT Junction, and Ranjit Bidhakar Chowk. While Dr Annie Besant Road at Worli Naka and NM Joshi Marg will be closed to traffic as the Lalbaugcha Raja procession passes through. Swatantraveer Savarkar Marg in Dadar will be closed around Siddhivinayak Temple as the Ganpati processions move towards Shivaji Park Chowpatty.

In the suburbs, Kandivali’s Damu Anna Date Marg will see vehicle restrictions due to idol immersion at the Dahanukar Wadi Immersion Pool. Similarly, traffic will be prohibited in Borivali on LT Road near Don Bosco Junction up to Borivali Jetty Road.

Railway Overbridge Restrictions

Additionally, the traffic police have also issued guidelines for 13 Railway Overbridges (ROBs), including those at Ghatkopar, Currey Road, Byculla, Marine Lines, and Dadar Tilak ROB, limiting the number of people crossing to 100 at a time. Meanwhile, loudspeakers and dancing are also banned on these bridges for safety purposes.