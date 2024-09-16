Mumbai Police on High Alert Ahead of Ganpati Visarjan and Eid-E-Milad

As the festive season begins in Maharashtra and other parts of India, there are concerns about possible terrorist attacks or communal clashes, particularly in Mumbai, where two major festivals from different communities are being celebrated back-to-back. In light of this, the Mumbai Police are on 'high alert' and have been conducting flag marches in various parts of the city to ensure law and order is maintained in the state’s capital.

Ganpati Visarjan, also known as Ananta Chaturdashi, will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 17, while Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, originally scheduled for today, September 16, has been postponed by the state government to September 18, after the conclusion of the Ganesh festival. A public holiday has been declared on that day in observance of Eid.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Mumbai police is on high alert ahead of Ganpati Visarjan and Eid-e-Milad.



Mumbai Police Deputy Commissioner (DCP) Hemraj Rajput said, “As the Ganesh Utsav is being celebrated in the city and Eid-e-Milad will also be observed on September 18, the police are conducting a route march today to ensure that both communities can celebrate these festivals peacefully and in a harmonious environment.”

"Ganesh Utsav is ongoing in Mumbai, with Anant Chaturdashi on the 17th and Eid-e-Milad on the 18th. In view of these festivals, we have organised this route march to demonstrate Mumbai Police's preparedness and to assure the public that we are here to ensure their safety. Our goal is for both communities to celebrate their festivals in a peaceful and positive atmosphere,” DCP Rajput told news agency IANS.