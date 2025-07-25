Customs Seize Hydroponic Weed Worth Rs 10.5 Crore at Pune Airport; One Arrested

Pune: In Major action taken by the custom officials at Pune airport, officials sizes 10.47 kilograms of hydroponic weed (marijuana). The illegal market value of these drugs is estimated to be Rs 10.5 crore. The officials detained a passenger for suspicious behavior.

According to further information, the accused has been identified as Abhinay Amarnath Yadav and he had landed in Pune from Bangkok on IndiGo flight number 6E-1096 on July 24, 2025. The customs officials found hydroponic weed (marijuana) during their inspection. A case has been registered in this case under the NDPS Act, 1985. The accused has been arrested and has been produced before a magistrate for judicial custody.

Pune Customs officials are conducting a thorough investigation into the case and are looking for a possible international connection behind the smuggling of drugs. Further investigation is underway.