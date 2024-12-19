Cyber Fraud: 10 Cases of Theft Reported Across Pune; Victims Cheated of Crores

The number of victims falling prey to cyber thieves is steadily rising, leading to financial losses worth crores of rupees. On Wednesday, 10 separate incidents of cyber fraud were registered across the city, with cases being filed at various police stations.

In one case reported at the Deccan police station, a 52-year-old woman was cheated of Rs 4,08,499. The fraudsters lured her with promises of high returns on investments in stock trading. In a case registered at Koregaon Park police station, a 56-year-old woman was defrauded of Rs 1.12 crore. The accused lured her with promises of significant returns from stock market investments and the purchase of a farmhouse in Lonavala.

Meanwhile, a complaint filed at Chaturshringi police station revealed a massive fraud involving Rs 26 crore. The accused, Dilip Bothra, allegedly coerced the victim into investing in the trade of steel and other metals, ultimately betraying him for personal financial gain. In a case registered at the Airport police station, a 28-year-old woman was defrauded of Rs 23 lakh after being threatened with arrest in a money laundering case by an individual posing as a member of the Mumbai Crime Branch.

At the Chandannagar police station, an 18-year-old complainant reported being cheated of Rs 4,30,300 under the pretext of completing a task. Another case at the same police station involved a 54-year-old complainant being swindled out of Rs 10,69,149 by someone claiming to be a stock trading company agent.

Similarly, a 36-year-old woman filed a complaint at the Lonikand (Wagholi) police station, alleging she was duped of Rs 13.50 lakh after being coerced into investing in stock trading. At Kondhwa police station, a 52-year-old complainant reported being defrauded of Rs 16,79,200 by cyber criminals under the guise of a false order.

In a case registered at Hadapsar police station, a 62-year-old man was duped of Rs 16,720. The victim had posted on social media requesting medicines for a sick cat from travelers coming from Singapore, Hong Kong, China, or Japan. The cyber criminals pretended to assist and swindled the money. Meanwhile, at Mundhwa police station, a 41-year-old man lodged a complaint stating he was cheated of Rs 3.98 lakh. The fraudster had promised high returns on stock market investments.