Cybercriminals Target Devotees Ahead of Ayodhya Temple Opening with VVIP Pass Scam

Pune: As preparations for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir opening ceremony reach their final stages, cybercriminals are exploiting the religious fervor with a novel scam targeting unsuspecting devotees. Messages promising free VVIP passes to the January 22nd event are being used to lure victims into compromising their privacy and finances.

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has issued a strong warning to citizens, urging them not to trust these messages and report any cyber fraud attempts immediately.

Deceptive Tactics:

WhatsApp or mobile phone messages falsely claim to offer free VVIP passes for the Ram Mandir inauguration.

Impersonating the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, the messages promise exclusive entry passes.

Victims are directed to click on malicious links to claim their supposed passes.

Clicking the links triggers downloads of unknown applications or files.

In some cases, victims are instructed to install apps like "Ram Janmabhoomi Ghar Sampark Abhiyan" for VVIP access.

These apps and files steal personal data and potentially drain bank accounts.

"Only individuals with official invitations from the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust or the government will be allowed entry to the January 22nd event. These fraudulent messages exploit the strong emotions of devotees. Remain vigilant against cybercriminals and protect your personal information."

- Divyanshu Pande, Ram Mandir Tirthakshetra Janmabhoomi Trust