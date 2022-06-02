Doctors remove hair clip stuck from 6-year-old girl's stomach

The hair clip inside Swati's abdomen was successfully removed by doctors at Sassoon hospital in Pune on Thursday morning. The surgery was performed by Dr. Padmasen Ranbagle, Surgeon, Sassoon Hospital. This will allow Swati to breathe freely.

Swati Netare, a 6-year-old girl living in Pashan, while trying to pull out some food particles stuck in her teeth with the clip it accidentally went inside her stomach on May 19.

Initially, her parents were told by some doctors that she would excrete the pin on her own, but that did not happen. Subsequently, some private hospitals refused to perform the surgery. One hospital had estimated the cost at Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000. Swati's father Balu Netare works as a security guard and earns Rs 9,000 a month for working 12 hours.

He had come to Sassoon Hospital for his daughter's treatment a few days ago, but was not admitted due to lack of manpower as nurses were on strike there. Meanwhile, Swati was constantly suffering from stomach ache. Lokmat took note of Swati's health issue and published a detailed report in its June 1 issue.

Joint Director of Medical Education Dr. Ajay Chandanwale interrogated Swati's family and promised to perform surgery on her in Sassoon. For this, Bhagyashree Thakur of 'Udan Foundation' took the girl from her residence to Sassoon Hospital in her vehicle and admitted her on Wednesday evening.

On Thursday morning at around 10, Dr. Swati. Padmasena Ranbagale surgically removed the pin stuck in her stomach. Now Swati's health is stable and she will be discharged soon.