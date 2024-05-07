Double Murders Shock Pune: Vegetable Vendor Killed in Ambegaon, Unidentified Man Murdered near Laxminarayan Theatre

Pune, Maharashtra: The residents of Pune woke up to the shocking news of double murders reported at the Bharti Vidyapeeth and Parvati police stations. In one incident, a vegetable vendor was brutally killed near the Dattanagar bus stop in the Ambegaon area, while another murder occurred near Laxminarayan Cinema.

Vegetable Vendor Murdered in Brutal Attack at Dattanagar Bus Stop

The first incident occurred near the Dattanagar bus stop in the Ambegaon area. A vegetable vendor, 55-year-old Vilas Jayvant Bandal of Katraj, was allegedly killed by two unidentified assailants who struck him in the head and face with a stone.

According to police, the attack occurred around 11:00 AM on Sunday as Bandal tended to his vegetable stall. An argument erupted between Bandal and the two suspects, escalating to the fatal assault. Bandal's son, Abhishek Vilas Bandal, 24, filed a complaint at the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station, leading to a murder case being registered.

Preliminary investigations suggest the attack may have stemmed from a dispute related to the vegetable vending business. Police Sub-Inspector Pardeshi of the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station is leading the ongoing investigation.

Read Also | Pune: Residents Demand Action as Late-Night Eateries at Nal Stop Disrupt Peace in Kothrud

Street Dweller Arrested in Murder of Unidentified Man Near Laxminarayan Cinema

In a separate incident, a man believed to be between 35 and 40 years old was found murdered near Laxminarayan Cinema, close to the Katraj-Swargate underpass. The victim's identity remains unknown as of this report.

Police identified the suspect as Gautam Ghansham Turukmare, a 28-year-old street dweller and alleged drug addict from Beed district. According to police reports, Turukmare frequently resided and used drugs in the underpass near Laxminarayan Theatre.

On Sunday, around 1:20 PM, Turukmare reportedly bumped into the unidentified victim while walking on the road. A verbal altercation ensued, with the victim allegedly hurling insults at Turukmare. Police believe Turukmare then forcefully dragged the victim into the underpass, where he allegedly struck the man’s head with a cement block, inflicting fatal injuries.

Turukmare later walked into the Market Yard police station and confessed to the crime. Police booked him for murder and placed him under arrest. The case was subsequently transferred to the Parvati Police Station. Police Sub-Inspector Kamble of the Parvati Police Station is currently leading the investigation.