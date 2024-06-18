Enjoy a Shivneri Bus Ride From Mumbai to Pune via Atal Setu; Check the Timing
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 18, 2024 11:49 AM2024-06-18T11:49:56+5:302024-06-18T11:51:33+5:30
The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has introduced a new Shivneri bus service from Swargate in Pune to ...
The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has introduced a new Shivneri bus service from Swargate in Pune to Mantralaya via Atal Setu, operating every Monday and Friday. The service departs from Swargate at 06:00 am on Mondays, while the return journey from Mantralaya is scheduled for 6.30 pm on Fridays, also passing via Atal Setu.
स्वारगेट - मंत्रालय - स्वारगेट pic.twitter.com/s2zxAwQ6wM— Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (@msrtcofficial) June 18, 2024
Also Read| Ashadhi Wari 2024: ₹20K Grant for Ashadhi Dindi Sparks Debate Among Warkaris, Call for Infrastructure Improvements Over Subsidies.
Notably, women and senior citizens aged between 65 to 75 years are eligible for a 50% discount on ticket fares, while those above 75 years of age can avail a 100% discount. Tickets for this service can be conveniently booked from the comfort of home through the official website and mobile app of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (ST).Open in app