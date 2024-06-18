Enjoy a Shivneri Bus Ride From Mumbai to Pune via Atal Setu; Check the Timing

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has introduced a new Shivneri bus service from Swargate in Pune to Mantralaya via Atal Setu, operating every Monday and Friday. The service departs from Swargate at 06:00 am on Mondays, while the return journey from Mantralaya is scheduled for 6.30 pm on Fridays, also passing via Atal Setu.

स्वारगेट - मंत्रालय - स्वारगेट pic.twitter.com/s2zxAwQ6wM — Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (@msrtcofficial) June 18, 2024

Notably, women and senior citizens aged between 65 to 75 years are eligible for a 50% discount on ticket fares, while those above 75 years of age can avail a 100% discount. Tickets for this service can be conveniently booked from the comfort of home through the official website and mobile app of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (ST).