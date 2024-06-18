Enjoy a Shivneri Bus Ride From Mumbai to Pune via Atal Setu; Check the Timing

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 18, 2024 11:49 AM2024-06-18T11:49:56+5:302024-06-18T11:51:33+5:30

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has introduced a new Shivneri bus service from Swargate in Pune to ...

Enjoy a Shivneri Bus Ride From Mumbai to Pune via Atal Setu; Check the Timing | Enjoy a Shivneri Bus Ride From Mumbai to Pune via Atal Setu; Check the Timing

Enjoy a Shivneri Bus Ride From Mumbai to Pune via Atal Setu; Check the Timing

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has introduced a new Shivneri bus service from Swargate in Pune to Mantralaya via Atal Setu, operating every Monday and Friday. The service departs from Swargate at 06:00 am on Mondays, while the return journey from Mantralaya is scheduled for 6.30 pm on Fridays, also passing via Atal Setu. 

Also Read| Ashadhi Wari 2024: ₹20K Grant for Ashadhi Dindi Sparks Debate Among Warkaris, Call for Infrastructure Improvements Over Subsidies.

Notably, women and senior citizens aged between 65 to 75 years are eligible for a 50% discount on ticket fares, while those above 75 years of age can avail a 100% discount. Tickets for this service can be conveniently booked from the comfort of home through the official website and mobile app of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (ST).

Open in app
Tags :Maharashtra NewsAtal Setu BridgeShivneriPuneMaharashtra state road transport corporation