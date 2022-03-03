five hour block today seven trains arriving late in pune indian railways

Pune: A five-hour traffic block has been taken on Thursday (March 3) from 11.20 am to 04.20 pm for installation of boxes and girder work between Kedgaon-Patas in Pune division. Therefore, trains running during this period will be delayed by more than two hours.

As a result, trains arriving in Pune will be delayed beyond their scheduled time. The Daund-Indore Express will leave Daund station at 4.30 pm instead of its scheduled time.

Also Nagercoil-Mumbai Express, Jammutavi Pune Express, Bangalore-Mumbai Express, Hazrat Nizamuddin Vasco da Gama, Pune Bhuneshwar Express, Mumbai Bangalore Express will run 03 hours 40 minutes late between Lonavla-Patas. Therefore, the railway administration has appealed to the passengers to plan their journey keeping these times in mind.