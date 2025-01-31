GBS Outbreak: Guillain-Barre Syndrome Cases Surge to 130; Health Department Issues Cautionary Advisory

Three new cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) have been reported in the Maharashtra state, bringing the total number of affected patients to 130. Of these, 20 patients are currently on ventilator support. While the number of GBS cases has been declining in the past 24 hours, the health department has urged the public to remain cautious and avoid panic. People are advised to boil and drink water as a precautionary measure.

Of the 130 reported cases of GBS, 25 patients are from the Pune Municipal Corporation, 74 from surrounding villages, 13 from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, nine from rural areas, and nine from other districts. The health department confirmed that two individuals have died from GBS so far. Additionally, a total of 37,803 homes have been surveyed in the Pune Municipal Corporation area, 9,069 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, and 11,373 in rural areas.

The breakdown of GBS patients by age is as follows: