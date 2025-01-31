GBS Outbreak in Maharashtra: 36-Year-Old Uber Driver From Pimpri-Chinchwad Dies of Guillain-Barre Syndrome; Toll Rises to 3

A 36-year-old Uber cab driver died due to Guillain-Barre Syndrome virus (GBS) in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Pimple Gurav neighbour district of Pune in Maharashtra. Taking this, the death toll in the state rose to three. He was admitted to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital on January 21.

The 36-year-old was hospitalised on January 29, 2025, at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation confirmed the death after the post-mortem report. The report suggests that the patient was suffering from pneumonia, due to which trauma was spread to the lungs, resulting in subsequent death, which is also the GBS symptoms.

Earlier, two patients — a 56-year-old woman from Pune and a man from Solapur district — had died due to suspected GBS. The number of suspected cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome in Maharashtra rose to 130.

Of the total cases, 25 patients are from the Pune Municipal Corporation area, 74 are from newly added villages in PMC, 13 are from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area, 9 are from Pune Rural, and 9 are from other districts. Out of these, 20 people are on ventilators, and three deaths have been reported.