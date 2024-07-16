Government Halts Puja Khedkar's IAS Probation, Orders Return to Lal Bahadur Shastri Academy

In recent developments regarding the probationary IAS officer Pooja Khedkar controversy, the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie has decided to put Khedkar’s appointment and District Training Programme as a Supernumerary Assistant Collector of Washim district on hold amid the ongoing probe. Additional Chief Secretary (P) Nitin Gadre addressed a letter to Khedkar on July 16, informing her that she has been relieved from the District Training Programme of the Maharashtra Government.

LBSNAA has asked Khedkar to report to the academy immediately, before July 23, for further investigations. The Pune City Police visited Khedkar’s residence in Baner, Pune, to question her mother, Manorama Khedkar; however, she was not available at home. There are speculations that Manorama Khedkar is absconding to avoid investigation. The Washim police interrogated Pooja Khedkar for more than three hours.

The investigation was carried out by Sub Divisional Police Officer of Washim District Nilima Araj, along with two other officers, in a closed room. The recent probe has revealed that Pooja Khedkar appeared for the UPSC exams almost 11 times using fake identities and changing her name. Candidates in the open category have six chances to appear in the UPSC exam, whereas candidates from the OBC category have nine chances. However, Khedkar appearing 11 times has raised questions about the conduct of the UPSC examinations. In the 2020 UPSC attempt, she appeared as Pooja Diliprao Khedkar, while in 2021, she appeared as Pooja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, and so on, for 11 times.



