Hindavi Swarajya Mahotsav 2024: Celebration for Shivaji Maharaj's 394th Birth Anniversary to Take Place in Junnar from 17-19 Feb

Pune: On the occasion of the 394th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the State Tourism Department, and the Pune District Administration have organized 'Hindavi Swarajya Mahotsav 2024' in Junnar town of Pune district on February 17 to 19. The three-day festival will showcase the culture and rich history of Maharashtra. Junnar, which bears witness to history, will host a variety of events on art, music, adventure, and spirituality for three days. Tourism Minister Girish Mahajan has appealed to Shivaji devotees, Fort lovers, tourists, and all citizens to visit the festival.

Mahajan said that Hindavi Swarajya Mahotsav 2024 will be a beautiful blend of history, culture, and adventure. The tourism department has been celebrating various festivals based on Maharashtra's culture for the past year. The festival, organized under the Directorate of Tourism, will showcase the cultural and historical heritage of Maharashtra. The festival will provide a multi-faceted experience through activities such as mountaineering, temple tours and cultural events. Mahajan also said that they intend to take Maharashtra to the forefront of tourism by attracting tourists from all over the world.

Various activities at Shivneri Festival 2024

Cultural events involving traditional music, dance, and drama have been organized, including handicraft exhibitions, delicious and captivating cuisines, workshops, quad biking, paintball, archery, mountaineering, rappelling, ziplining, speed boating, wall climbing, visit to holy places such as Kukdeshwar Temple, Nageshwar Temple, Harishchandreshwar Temple, Kashi Brahmanath Temple, Ashtavinayak Temple; Ozar Temple, Jyotirling Temple, Trimbakeshwar Temple; Lakeside camping and stargazing can be enjoyed by visitor. Climbers can challenge themselves at Fort Hadsar, Nimgiri - Hanumantgad, Jivadhangad with Naneghata, and Chavandgad with Kukdeshwar Temple in the two-day mountaineering competition.

Cultural programs and exhibitions of various self-help groups

Various cultural programs have been organized for this festival and all these programs will be held at Shankarrao Butte Patil Vidyalaya Ground, Taluka Junnar in District Pune.



Itenary: