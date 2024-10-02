Hotel Manager in Shirur Attacked with Koyta for Refusing to Pay ₹1 Lakh Extortion Demand

Another incident of koyta attack has come to light from the Ranjangaon area of Pune district where a hotel manager was attacked with a sharp weapon for refusing to pay rupees one lakh to the accused. As per the police the incident occurred at Hotel Wisawa in Pimparkhed village in Shirur Taluka on September 29 at around 6:00 pm. The manager was seriously injured in the attack while the accused hit his hand and head with a sharp-edged weapon.

The victim was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital and a case has been registered at the Shirur police station in this regard against the accused Prashant Sarangkar Shirsath (Rest. Dhomemala, Pimparkkhed Subdistrict Shirur, District Pune). Haresh Thakaji Chore (45 years old, hotel manager, Jambut, Shirur, Pune district) has filed a complaint in this regard.

According to the information given by the police on September 29 the accused visited Wisawa hotel at around 6:00 pm and asked the complainant to pay rupees one lakh. The complainant refused to pay the accused, enraged by this the accused allegedly attacked the complainant with a koyta seriously injuring him.

A case has been registered at the Shirur police in this regard and further investigation is being conducted by police sub-inspector Dilip Pawar under the guidance of police inspector Sandesh Kenjale.