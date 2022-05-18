Husband forces wife to have sex with his friends, against her will
A shocking incident came to light at Bharati University Police Station in Pune. A man forced his wife to have sex with two of his friends. While having sexual intercourse, the husband himself was standing there watching all this. A case has been registered against the husband and his two accomplices at the Bharati University police station. A 48-year-old married woman has lodged a complaint in this regard.
According to the police, the accused husband mentally harassed the plaintiff woman from time to time. She was also forced to have sex with a friend at a lodge in Hadapsar in December 2020 against her will. Then in July 2021, he forced his wife to have unnatural sex with another friend at a flat in Koregaon Park area. And while all this was going on, the accused himself was standing there and watching it all. After all these cases, the complainant finally lodged a complaint with the Bharati University Police Station today. A case has been registered against her husband and two friends.