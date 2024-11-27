Kartiki Ekadashi Yatra 2024: Huge Crowd Gathers at Dehu for Sant Tukaram's Darshan

On the auspicious occasion of Kartiki Ekadashi Yatra and the Sanjiwan Samadhi Sohala of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj, thousands of devotees visited the sacred town of Dehu after seeking blessings in Alandi. In Dehu, the temple premises, including the Shila Mandir, Vitthal-Rukmini Temple, Bhajani Mandap, Mahadwar, and Vaikunthagaman Temple, were adorned with floral decorations by the Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Sansthan. Following the early morning Maha Puja, the temple opened for devotees, who had been queuing up since dawn.

Early in the morning, pilgrims took a ritual bath in the Indrayani River before proceeding to the temple for darshan. To manage the growing crowds, entry to the temple was regulated through designated queues, and the main gate (Mahadwar) remained closed. Devotees were allowed to view the sanctum through the Uttar Darwaza, which also served as the exit point. Provisions were made for distributing khichdi at various spots, and discourses were held in the Bhakta Nivas to engage the devotees.



Traffic and Crowd Management

Heavy vehicles and employee buses were diverted through alternative routes to avoid congestion in the village. Only local vehicles, two-wheelers, and auto-rickshaws were allowed entry into the village. PMPML buses were also rerouted via bypass roads. Police implemented strict barricading and controlled traffic at key junctions, including Parandwal Chowk, Kalokhe Patil Chowk, and Bhairavnath Chowk.

Effective Traffic Control

Special traffic arrangements ensured minimal congestion within the village. In Parandwal Chowk, where traffic jams were common, police personnel guided vehicles on alternative routes, successfully limiting the number of vehicles entering the area. This enabled devotees to walk freely on open roads, reaching the temple comfortably on foot.

The organized efforts by authorities ensured a smooth and peaceful experience for the thousands of devotees attending Kartiki Ekadashi in Dehu this year.