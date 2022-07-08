Kothrud: Contractor's brass exposed due to road erosion in rain

Kothrud: The brass of the road work done by the municipality has been exposed in front of Saket Society on the side of Sutardara Road. Roads are always dug for drainage, cables, and lines. The repaired road in the middle is eroded. And now there is a big hole in the middle.

This eroded road has created a one-and-a-half-foot-long mound. An overnight driver is likely to have an accident due to this worn road. There are also cases of vehicles getting stuck on this congested road.

Residents of the area are wondering whether the road works have been completed despite the light rains. Due to low rainfall, the condition of this road has deteriorated and the rent for the work of the Municipal Corporation has gone up.

The road is said to have been completed just a few months ago. Against this background, action is being demanded against the culprits by investigating this road work. The question arises as to whether the contractor has done substandard work. Road tax is collected from the public. Citizens have been harassed by bad roads. Citizens here are questioning whether the looting of public money in the name of repairs will stop.