Kurkumbh MD Drug Case: Two Accused, Including a Chemical Engineer in Police Custody Till 28 Feb

Pune: The Pune Police had arrested two persons in connection with the manufacture of MD drug at Kurkumbh. The accused were produced before the court on Wednesday, where First Class Judicial Magistrate J M. Chauhan's court remanded them in police custody till February 29.

The accused have been identified as Bhimaji Parshuram Sable (46), a resident of Pimple Saudagar, a native of Srigonda, Ahmednagar, and Dr Yuvraj Babruwan Bhujbal (41), a resident of Maribacha Wada, Dombivali. Earlier, Vaibhav alias Pintya Bharat Mane, Ajay Amarnath Karosia, and Haider Noor Sheikh were arrested.

Investigating officer police inspector Rajendra Landge told the court that Bhimaji Sable is the owner of Earth Chem Laboratory Company. Investigations have revealed that he made the formula and raw materials of MD with the help of Yuvraj Bhujbal, a chemical engineer and Ph.D. holder. "We want to investigate at whose behest the accused made the MD, who gave it to, in what quantity, and where the raw material required to manufacture the drugs came from. Also, Sable and Bhujbal have produced a large number of mephedrones and sent them to different cities of the country through their associates. Also, how did these accused come in contact with other accused?" Police custody was sought out to probe further into these questions.

The defense sought minimum police custody of the accused. The court heard arguments from both sides and remanded the accused in police custody till February 29.