Leopard Spotted In Pune: Second Consecutive Sighting Triggers Fresh Panic in Keshav Nagar

A leopard was reportedly sighted once again in Keshav Nagar early Friday morning, sparking renewed fear among local residents. According to eyewitnesses, the animal appeared around 4:55 am in the Kumbharwada area, close to the Renuka Mata temple. Residents promptly alerted the Forest Department and local police about the sighting. This marks the second consecutive day that the wild cat has been seen in the locality. On Thursday morning, the same leopard was reportedly spotted entering three residential complexes in Keshav Nagar, prompting forest officials to initiate a search operation immediately.

Forest Department teams are actively combing the area to locate the elusive animal. Officials are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby housing societies to trace its movements. A drain covered with dense bushes has been identified as a potential hideout, and trap cameras have been installed to monitor activity. Authorities also plan to deploy thermal drones in the evening to detect the leopard. Residents have been urged to remain vigilant, follow official safety guidelines, and avoid venturing outdoors during early morning or late-night hours until the animal is safely captured.

A leopard was sighted in Alcon Silverleaf Society in Keshavnagar during the early hours of Thursday. The presence of the wild animal was captured on CCTV cameras at around 4 am. As per media reports, residents immediately alerted the authorities, following which police personnel reached the spot. Forest Department officials are yet to share additional information regarding the incident.