Letter Bomb: Ex-Pimpri-Chinchwad cop accused of corruption of Rs 200 crore

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh's letter bomb created a stir across the country. He had made a sensational allegation that former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had set a recovery target of Rs 100 crore. A case has also been registered against Sachin Vaze and some others. Now, in Pimpri-Chinchwad, a letter bomb related to former police commissioner Krishna Prakash has caused a stir.

What is special is that this letter was also written by a police officer. IPS Krishnaprakash was transferred a few days back. After that, it was seen that he had gone to visit Sharad Pawar. However, the letter, now addressed to the Chief Minister, has once again caused a stir in the state's police force. It has been claimed in a letter that more than Rs 200 crore was collected for Krishna Prakash in the land purchase and sale case while he was working as Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner. This letter has been sent directly to the Chief Minister. This includes four Assistant Commissioners of Police, four Senior Inspectors of Police, Assistant Inspectors of Police, Social Workers, etc. It is clear from the letter that it was written by Assistant Inspector of Police Ashok Dongre. Because, Dongre's name is on this letter as the applicant. However, Dongre has claimed that he did not write the letter. Loksatta Online has reported about this.

What are the allegations in the letter?

- Rs 3.5 crore was taken for non-arrest of the director while there was an order to arrest him in Seva Vikas Bank scam case.

- Rs 2.5 crore was taken for not arresting a better in Pimpri.

- A program was organized for political and social activists on the occasion of the Commissioner's year. The program was funded by builders from Hinjewadi and Maval.

- Krishna Prakash asked a journalist to pay lakhs of rupees in connection with the NCP-related Sparsh scam.