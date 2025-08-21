Lonavala Viral Video: Drunk Women Fight on Old Mumbai–Pune Highway, Traffic Blocked (WATCH)

Lonavala Drunk Women Fight Video: A brawl broke out between a group of drunk women on the old Mumbai-Pune National Highway in Lonavala, one of Maharashtra’s most popular tourist spots. The fight turned into chaos on the road and brought traffic to a halt on Sunday afternoon. Videos of the incident, now viral on social media, show women pulling each other’s hair and shouting as bystanders tried to separate them. Witnesses said the women refused to listen to anyone, even as traffic piled up on the busy stretch. Several locals recorded the scuffle on their phones.

Traffic police rushed to the spot after receiving information but the women, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, were not afraid of police warnings. After some time, local shopkeepers helped take the women to the police station.

Police in Lonavala said they are investigating the matter. The viral video has also sparked criticism online. One user wrote, “Maharashtra is changing, and so are the people. Such incidents in broad daylight set a bad example for the next generation.” Another commented, “Never thought our state police would look so helpless. The hooliganism does not stop, only the faces and places change.”