Loni Kalbhor; Safety Tank death case filed against homeowner

Loni Kalbhor: A case has been registered against the landlord for forcing four people to fall into a sewage tank and causing their deaths. On the other hand, he was also accused of forcibly lowering a person into a tank to lift the workers.

The arrested landlord is Bhimaji Jaysingh Kalbhor (37, resident of Sidrammala Loni Kalbhor). Rajnandini Padmakar Waghmare (age 26, currently residing at Jaimalhar Building, Kadamwakvasti behind Pyasa Hotel, Mulgaon Wadgaon Shiradhon, Dist. Osmanabad) has lodged a complaint in this case.

Rupchand Navnath Kamble (age 45, presently resident of Ghorpadevasti, Kadamwakavasti, originally from Kelewadi, Dist. Osmanabad) Krishna Datta Jadhav (age 25), resident of Deshmukhvasti, Degaon, Tal. North Solapur, died yesterday. The case was registered in that case.

According to police, Padmakar Waghmare, who died in the case, was working as a security guard at MIT College. Padmakar returned home on March 2 at around 8.15 am after completing his night duty. After that, he took a bath and slept. At that time Bhimaji Kalbhor came there around Savvadha. He had given voice to Waghmare. Then they are asleep. "Don't wake them up," said Rajnandini. So they left.

Rajnandini then locked the boy outside the house to drop him off at school. By the time she returned, she had gathered a large crowd in the building. He realized that the workers had fallen into the safety tank and that the landlord had woken up the husband and forced him into the tank to evacuate the workers. Among the attendees, Amar Bhosale risked his life and came down and lifted Padmakar unconscious. He was taken to Vishwaraj Hospital Loni Station. There, doctors examined him and pronounced him dead. Kalbhor was charged with culpable homicide for allegedly killing Waghmare and three others. Further investigation is being conducted by Superintendent of Police Bhagwat Shendge.