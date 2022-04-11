Luxury bus overturns after being hit by car, 25 passengers injured

A terrible accident has taken place on Pune-Ahmednagar highway. A luxury bus overturned after being hit by a car. At least 25 passengers were injured in an accident at Bajrangwadi in Shirur last night. The bus driver lost control after being hit by a car. The bus overturned to one side and slid into the parking lot of a hotel. This caused damage to some cars in the parking lot. The accident has been captured on CCTV.

On the Pune-Ahmednagar highway, on the way to Pune, a car driver lost control. A car then hit the divider. The accident was so severe that the car went ahead and hit a luxury bus heading towards Ahmednagar. The bus overturned on the right after being hit hard. The bus overturned to one side and slid into the parking lot of a Royal Palace hotel. The overturned bus hit the cars. As a result, some cars were damaged. The driver of the car died on the spot. 25 passengers were injured.