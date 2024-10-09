Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Hoarding Wars Heat Up in Pune As Sharad Pawar Interviews Candidates

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) party president Sharad Pawar has started to interview the potential candidates for the upcoming ‘Vidhan Sabha elections’. The candidates for Pune city and district will be interviewed on Wednesday Pawar at the NCP (SP) office at Nisarg in Marketyard, Pune. The candidates however have started to flex their muscles by erecting hoardings in their constituencies in an attempt to reach out to the public and the senior party leaders.

NCP (SP) city chief Prashant Jagtap has launched his campaign by erecting large hoardings in the constituency limits placing his claim for the candidature, however, ex-corporator Yogesh Sasane, Bandu Tatya Gaikwad and Pravin Tupe have also expressed their interest in the candidature.

Yogesh Sasane has placed hoardings in various chowks in Hadapsar and Fatimanagar areas stating his claim for the Hadapsar seat. The NCP (SP) party workers are caught in turmoil as the hoardings wars create major confusion in the Hadapsar constituency.

A party worker under the condition of anonymity stated that, “The number of aspirants in the Hadapsar seat has created confusion within the party workers. Pawar Saheb will decide after the interview process is over. However, we will work with the candidate which the senior leaders declare.”

The Mahavikas Aghadi will likely declare its candidature on the eve of Dasehera. Sharad Pawar started the interview process of the probable candidates from Pune on October 09. Pawar will interview aspirants from eight assembly constituencies in Pune city, eleven assembly constituencies from Pune district, and three assembly constituencies from Pimpri-Chinchwad.