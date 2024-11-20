Maharashtra Election 2024: 22 EVMs Shut Down Till 11 AM in Pune District

Voting commenced across 21 constituencies in Pune district, with a 15.64 percent voter turnout recorded in the first four hours. According to the district administration, 22 EVMs were turned off during this initial polling period.

A total of 11,421 voting machines have been set up at 8,462 polling stations in Pune district, with only 0.13 percent of the machines reported as defunct. The district administration confirmed that faulty machines were promptly replaced with backup units. In total, 16 control units and 28 VVPAT machines, including voting machines, were switched off and have since been replaced.

Polling in Pune district began at 7 am, with Kasba constituency leading in voter turnout during the first two hours, and Baramati recording the highest turnout in the first four hours. The district administration reported that 22 voting machines were switched off after polling commenced.

The highest number of four voting machines were switched off in the Vadgaon Sheri and Indapur constituencies. In Hadapsar, Bhosari, Bhor, Daund, and Chinchwad, three machines were switched off in each constituency. One machine was turned off in Junnar, Khed Alandi, Maval, and Kasba Peth constituencies. The district administration confirmed that all these machines have been replaced with reserved units. Additionally, 16 control units and 28 VVPAT machines were also shut down in the district.

