Maharashtra Rains: CM Eknath Shinde Urges Urgent Evacuations and Precautionary Measures Amid Pune Flooding

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has instructed the Pune administration to remain vigilant due to heavy rainfall and flooding in Pune and nearby regions. He emphasized the need for prompt action to relocate residents from vulnerable areas, particularly those near rivers and dams, to safer locations. Shinde advised using the resources of the SDRF, NDRF, and the army if necessary.

He also highlighted the need for adequate arrangements for shelter, clothing, food, medicine, and healthcare for displaced individuals. Water has been released from Khadakwasla, Mulshi, and Pavana dams, increasing the risk of flooding in areas such as Ektanagar, Dattawadi, Patil Estate, Yerwada, Shivaji Nagar Court area, Kamgar Putala, Harris Bridge, Dapodi, Juni Sangvi, Kasarwadi, Pimpri Camp, Rawet, Balewadi Gavthan, Jupiter Hospital area, and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The Chief Minister urged the administration to follow updates from the Indian Meteorological Department and to promptly inform the public about any developments.