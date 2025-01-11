Makar Sankranti 2025: Pune Police Takes Strict Action Against Nylon Manja Manufacturers and Dealers

Makar Sankranti is incomplete without the traditional kite flying activity, which often involves nylon manja, a special kite string that helps kites fly high and protects them from being cut by others. However, the use of nylon manja, a dangerous kite string, has led to serious injuries and fatalities in the Pune. Despite a ban on the sale of nylon ropes, it continues to be sold, and incidents of injuries are being reported, including two women being injured in the Budruk area of Kondhwa due to this sharp string.

In response to these incidents, Pune Police have taken strict action, not only targeting small shopkeepers selling the nylon ropes but also focusing on dealers and manufacturers responsible for distributing these dangerous materials. Despite a ban on nylon manja since 2017, it remains available in the market, particularly during the kite fighting competitions. The authorities are intensifying efforts to prevent further harm while ensuring that people can continue to enjoy the festival safely.

The production, sale and use of dangerous nylon manja has been banned since 2017. Still, the manja with a thin glass coating is being sold widely in the city. In the last five years, the police have registered at least 16 cases of nylon manja in Pune city. In 2023, 7 cases were registered. In 2024, the police have registered four cases, while five people were arrested. There have been numerous such incidents in the city. There are also many examples of complaints not being filed.

In the Pune city, the sale of such nylon manja starts in the real sense mainly from the month of December. This nylon manja is supplied to the market in a stealthy manner. This manja is not used for flying kites and enjoying them, but for cutting other kites flying in the sky. Experts say that this nylon manja is coming to the market because of this fierce competition.

How Nylon Manja is Made ?

Nylon manja, also known as Chinese manjha or mono kite string, is a type of abrasive kite string primarily used in kite fighting, particularly in South Asia. It is made from synthetic nylon fibers coated with a mixture of powdered glass and adhesive substances, making it sharp and effective for cutting other kite strings during competitions. This rope is so thin that it is often invisible to the naked eye.