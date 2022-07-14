Mawla receives 970 mm of rain in two days

Wadgaon Maval (Pune): Due to torrential rains in Maval taluka for the last eight days, the water level of the dam has increased.

The area received 101 mm of rain at Wadgaon, 90 mm at Talegaon, 111 mm at Khadkala, 197 mm at Karla, 130 mm at Kale Colony, 220 mm at Lonavla and 115 mm at Shivne on Tuesday.



On Wednesday, Wadgaon received 53 mm of rain, Talegaon 23 mm, Khadkala 90 mm, Karla 177 mm, Kale Colony 149 mm, Lonavla 213 mm, Shivne 130 mm and a total of 835 mm of rain was recorded. The revenue department said there was no loss of life due to natural calamities in the taluka due to rains till Tuesday.