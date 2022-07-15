Minor girl gets kidnapped and rape in Pune

Pune: The court sentenced a young man who abducted and tortured a minor girl to 10 years hard labor and a fine of Rs 15,000. Sessions Judge S. G. Vedapathak gave this verdict. Kartik Kashinath Karagir is the name of the convict. The incident took place in 2016 in Uttamnagar area. The mother of the minor girl had lodged a complaint on November 20, 2016 at Uttamnagar Police Station. According to the then Sub-Inspector of Police Nikam, the crime was investigated. The artisan was arrested on the second day of the incident and the minor girl was taken into custody. The medical examination report of the girl and the accused became important in this case. Hemant Mendki acted as the public prosecutor.

The court sentenced Karagir to a total of 10 years imprisonment and fine as per different sections. 5 years hard labor and a fine of Rs 5,000 for abducting a minor girl, whereas under the POCSO Act, 10 years hard labor and a fine of Rs 10,000 were awarded. Both sentences are to be served concurrently. Advocate Ganesh Mane assisted in the case under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Sunil Jaitapurkar, Police Inspector Arjun Botre.