Modi should visit Pune at least once a year; Punekar's reaction after seeing pothole-free roads

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Pune yesterday for various programs such as inauguration of Metro, unveiling of statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Municipal Corporation, inauguration of e-bus service. In that connection, the ruling BJP had made proper preparations to welcome Modi. Greetings banners were also put up on major streets of the city.

Apart from that, the administrative machinery of the Municipal Corporation had worked day and night on repairing the roads along the route of Modi's visit to Pune, removing encroachments on the roads and cleaning the roads.

Those roads looked shiny and pothole-free after many years. On that occasion, Lokmat interacted with the people of Pune. At that time, seeing the shiny roads, the people of Pune have responded that Modi should come to Pune at least once a year.

The condition of roads in the central part of Pune city is very bad. Pits and chambers in many places are causing major obstruction to traffic. Punekars are very much affected by this. Due to these potholes on the roads, the number of small and big accidents has also started increasing. Citizens often lodge complaints with the Pune Municipal Corporation. But the citizens are saying that temporary repairs are being done by the municipality. Roads were repaired just because Modi was coming. Then every year Modi should take a tour of Pune. This means that Pune residents can travel by good roads. If they take the initiative to clear the streets and major roads. While talking to Lokmat, some citizens have said that many problems will be solved.