MSRTC Boosts Electric Operations in Pune, Announces 134 New Buses in Two Months

The Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is shifting towards electric buses, reducing the number of diesel-powered buses in its fleet. Currently, the Pune division operates 43 Shivneri and 27 Shivai buses. However, due to a decrease in budget allocations, the introduction of new buses has been limited. In response to growing demand for electric buses, the ST administration announced plans to roll out 134 new electric buses within the next two months.

The ST Corporation is prioritizing the procurement of electric buses to curb pollution caused by traditional diesel-powered buses, also known as Lalpari. Thanks to various concessions, passenger numbers on ST buses have increased, leading to a rise in daily ridership. Electric buses, which are already operating on routes including Pune to Solapur, Kolhapur, Nashik, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, have received a positive response from passengers. The number of electric buses on these routes is expected to grow in the coming years, providing relief to passengers while expanding the fleet of environmentally friendly buses.

Electric buses have received a positive response on the Solapur, Kolhapur, Nashik, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar routes. In addition, 134 new electric buses are set to be introduced in the Pune division soon, said Pramod Nehul, Controller of Departments for Pune Division.

