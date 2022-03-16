MSRTC: Inter-state bus services resume in Pune

The Pune division of MSRTC resumed inter-state bus services on Tuesday after drivers and conductors returned back to work. The workers resumed to work after four months.



After workers resumed back to work buses had started plying to Bidar, Gulbarga, Bijapur and Ganagapura in Karnataka.

“After covid 2nd wave hit, we had started buses to these destinations in Karnataka. But the workers strike halted the services in late October. We decided to restart the services on these inter-state routes after around 125 drivers and conductors belonging to MSRTC joined back to work in the past week,” said an official of MSRTC.

Inter-state bus services were suspended in the Pune division after drivers and conductors of MSRTC went on strike.