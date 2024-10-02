Mumbai-Pune Highway Accident: One Burnt to Death, Another Injured After Container Overturns and Catches Fire Near Kamshet

One person died and another was injured after a container overturned and caught fire on the Mumbai-Pune Highway near Kamshet in the early hours of Wednesday, October 2.

According to reports, the container was travelling along the highway when it lost control and overturned at around 8.50 am on Wednesday.. The fire quickly engulfed the vehicle, resulting in a person burned to death and another injured and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Also Read | Pune Helicopter Crash: Three Killed After Copper Crashes in Bavdhan (Watch Video).

After receiving the information local police and emergency services, including fire bridge were dispatched to the scene from the Talegaon Dabhade Fire Brigade. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Due to accident traffic jam was reported on Mumbai-Pune highway. Authorities advised motorist to avoid the area and diverting traffic to alternate routes. More details awaited.